Center to help Missouri flood survivors opens in Phelps County

ROLLA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Phelps County Thursday.

Officials said the center will offer in-person support to flood survivors. It covers individuals and businesses in all 33 Missouri counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration, which was issued on Jan. 21.

The center is located at 200 N. Main St. in Rolla. It will be open Thursday noon to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to FEMA.

FEMA said its recovery specialists, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies will be at the center to assist people who needs help.