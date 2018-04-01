Central Columbia Holiday Lights Contest is On

COLUMBIA - The city is judging a contest for the best lighting display in central neighborhoods.

Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting a contest for all of those who have lights up for the holiday season.

On Sunday judges will go around town and choose first, second, and third place. Around 160 houses are in the area to be judged and those who place in the contest will win Walmart gift cards.

All houses with lights will be judged that are north of West Ash Street, south of Business Loop 70, west of Rangeline Street and east of West Boulevard. No registration is required.

Judges will announce the winner December 21 at Douglas High School.

For more information and a map go to gocolumbiamo.com or visit the Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 East Ash Street.