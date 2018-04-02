Central Methodist Introduces Kids Zone for Home Football Games

FAYETTE, MO -- The Central Methodist University athletic department will unveil its new Eagle Kids Zone on Saturday at the Eagles' home football game against MidAmerica Nazarene University.

The Eagle Kids Zone will be located in the South End Zone area of Davis Field. It will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff each Saturday at Central Methodist home football games and will remain open through the end of the third quarter. The area is for children age 10 and under and will include a bounce house. At least one parent must accompany a child at all times while in the Eagle Kids Zone.

Single-game tickets will be on sale. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (age 65+) and $5 for children ages 7-17. Children age six and under will be admitted free. CMU faculty, staff and students will also are admitted free with CMU ID.

The cost of parking on gameday for all lots is $5.

The Sound of Central band and Eagle spirit squad will hold a 15-20 minute performance two hours before all home games on the Fayette Square. Saturday's performance will start at 4 p.m.