Central Methodist junior earns All-American honors

Columbia, Mo. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced the 2016 NAIA Regional Awards late last week, with Central Methodist University junior Madison Bond earning a spot on the Midwest Region’s Honorable Mention list.

Bond closed out her junior year as one of the leaders for CMU, finishing with a team best .344 attack percentage. She finished second on the team with 357 kills and a set percentage of .447. Bond averaged close to a block per game, led the team with 142 blocks and finished second in total points scored.

“I am very excited that Madison has been named to the All-Region team,” CMU head volleyball coach Allison Jones-Olson said. “She had an outstanding season for us, and has been a leader both on and off the court.”

Bond was one of nine other players honored by the Midwest Region in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.