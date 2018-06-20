Central Methodist's Kyle Fulton awarded Heart pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY - For the first time this season, Central Methodist LHP Kyle Fulton, a junior hailing from Monroe City, MO was awarded the Heart of America Athletic Conference as the baseball pitcher of the Week.

With a series win over Avila last week, three games to one, Fulton moved to a perfect 5-0 on the season. The junior earned his fourth complete game of the year and just his second shutout of the season. To cap everything off, Fulton has also delivered five strikeouts.

Fulton’s stats definitely do speak for themselves. The junior is third in allowed runs this season with only five. He has only allowed seven total runs (5th) and is 22nd ranked in hits allowed per game with just under six per nine (5.96). Opponents are only hitting .194 against the lefty. Fulton has racked up 42 total saves on the season (4th). The junior has pitched 45.1 innings on the season and has tallied 50 total strikeouts. Fulton also has an ERA of 0.99 (3rd).

The Eagles (23-8, 12-4 Heart) are scheduled to travel to Marshall on Thursday, April 5 for their next four-game Heart series against Missouri Valley College (13-17, 4-10 Heart). First pitch to be thrown out at 1 p.m. on Thursday.