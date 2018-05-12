Central Methodist signs JUCO center

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University's men's basketball team added a big presence in the low post with the signing of 6'7" center Jasmin Biberovikj Wednesday.

Biberovikj, a native of Bitola, Macedonia, played the last two seasons at Danville Area Community College in Illinois following a four-year career at Marquette Catholic (Indiana) High School. Last season Biberovikj shot 51 percent, helping Danville Area Community College make their regional championship in the NJCAA postseason.

This is not the first time the Eagles have had a player from Bitola on the roster. Both Biberovikj and former CMU player Boshko Ognenovski hail from the Macedonian city of 74,550 residents.

The signing pushes CMU's 2015 recruiting class to four players. Two of the other recruits are also transferring from junior college. Jory Woodson and Tyrell Thirkield both played at North Central Missouri College. Recruit Jordan Ankrom is a signee from Farmington High School.