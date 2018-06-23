Central Methodist Softball Ranked in NAIA Coach's Poll

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist is ranked No. 23 in the fifth regular-season edition of the NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Eagles are 32-11 overall, 13-1 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. They are the only HAAC team ranked.

Behind a NAIA-record 43-game winning streak, Concordia (Calif.) holds at No. 1 in the poll and sits on top for the third-consecutive week.

Central Methodist has defeated two teams ranked in this week's national poll. The Eagles defeated No. 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) on February 25 and No. 3 Oklahoma City by forfeit on March 4.

Central Methodist will travel to Harris-Stowe for a doubleheader on Friday, April 20. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.