Central Methodist Volleyball Members named to HAAC Teams

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist's senior Jordan Jackson, junior Dana Peters and freshman Melody Hanson were all named to the 2013 All-Heart of America Athletic Conference Volleyball teams on Tuesday. Jackson was named to the first team, Peters to the second and Hanson was named an honorable mention.

Outside hitter Jackson ranked second in the league and 41st in the NAIA in hitting percentage (0.323). She was third in the conference kills per set (3.4).

Peters averaged 1.7 kills per game and 4.7 attacks per set. She also totaled 44 digs and 54 blocks.

Hanson ranked eighth in the HAAC in assists per set (5.5). She totaled a team-high 526 assists to go along with 209 digs and nine service aces.

Central Methodist finished the season 16-12.