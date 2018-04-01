Central Methodist Women's Basketball Coach See's Changes as Positive.

FAYETTE, Mo. - Central Methodist head women's basketball coach James Arnold understands that the coaching profession is a revolving door. When a program experiences success, others do their best to emulate, even lure away some of the talent on the bench.

"I've been fortunate to work with some very talented, great people who you know may not be around long," Arnold said. "When that's the case, you want to learn as much from them as you can, teach them what you can and really get after it while you have the opportunity."

After its second-consecutive 20-win season, Arnold again finds himself reshuffling his staff after Nicole "Colie" Trawick accepted a promotion to become the top assistant at Arkansas-Monticello, a NCAA Division II institution.

Arnold, heading into his fourth season at the helm of the Eagles, has experienced this routine each of his first three seasons in Fayette. Following the 2011-12 season, when the Eagles posted their first winning season in a decade, former assistant Gabe Henry accepted the assistant coaching job at Odessa Community College (Texas). The next season, the Eagles went 25-8 overall, jumped into the NAIA Division I Top 25 for the first time, reached the HAAC Tournament championship game for the first time in 13 seasons and earned their first ever bid to the Division I Women's Basketball National Championship. Janette Burgin, who was on the staff and Arnold credits for much of the team's success during that run, was hired as the head women's basketball coach at conference foe Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

"Part of my job is to help prepare my staff for their next stops and to run their own programs when the time comes," Arnold commented, adding, "It is always tough to see them go but wonderful to see your coaching tree grow."

Despite the loss of Trawick, Arnold believes that the promotions of Greg Ray to associate head coach and the return of Dustyn Yung as a graduate assistant, as well as the additions of new assistant coach Alyssa Paulsell and graduate assistant Devin Beasley, will keep the success ball rolling in Fayette. Paulsell begins her duties June 13, while Beasley starts Aug. 1.