Central Methodist Women's Basketball ranked in NAIA Coaches Poll

KANSAS CITY - The NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll was announced on Tuesday and sitting 19th in the poll is Central Methodist University. This is the first time the Eagles have been ranked since January of 2013, moving up seven spots from this year's preseason poll.

The Eagles are tied for the Heart of America Athletic Conference at 8-1 with No. 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and No. 15 Benedictine (Kan.).

Also for the Eagles, Junior Kyra Williams was named HAAC Player of the Week on Monday for averaging 16.5 points in their victories last week.

Topping the poll at number one is Vanguard (Calif.).

The second regular-season Top 25 Poll will be announced Jan. 7.