Central Missouri Honor Flight Prepares for 22nd Trip

COLUMBIA - Mary Paulsell welcomed visitors to the the lobby of the Crossing Church, anxiously awaiting the start of Monday's Central Missouri Honor Flight fundraiser.

Honor Flight organizers like Mary put together the fundraiser to help raise money for a popular cause: sending veterans to Washington D.C. so they can visit war memorials dedicated to their service. The event consisted of a short documentary titled "Honor Flight: One Last Mission" and a silent auction.

"We fly as often as we have the money to do so," said Paulsell who has been on all but one of the trips to Washington. "We thought at some point there would be a slowing of fundraising dollars coming in but that hasn't been the case."

The next flight is set for May 7, but Paulsell and the other organizers hope to raise enough money for at least one more flight before the end of 2013.

Although Central Missouri Honor Flight began five years ago, the flights are as popular as ever, and Paulsell says demand for more flights hasn't slowed. The group has taken 1,214 veterans to Washington D.C., and the flight on May 7 will push that number past 1,300.