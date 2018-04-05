Central Missouri Honor Flight to expand service to Sedalia veterans

COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Honor Flight has joined forces with Show-Me Honor Flight to help ensure every veteran who wishes to participate in an Honor Flight can do so.

The non-profit organizations act as a way for veterans in mid-Missouri to fly to Washington for a one day trip to visit their respective memorials.

The commitment by both groups came after the Show-Me Honor Flight group, based in Sedalia, decided to transfer their financial resources to Central Missouri Honor Flight, based in Columbia. The decision to transfer finances to the Columbia location came after Show-Me Honor Flight’s veteran numbers decreased.

Central Missouri Honor Flight president Mary Paulsell said her group needed to step up for Sedalia area veterans now that Show-Me Honor Flight dissolved its non-profit status.

“We feel it’s only right we should step up, broaden our territory and do whatever is necessary to ensure veterans in the Sedalia area who have not yet had a chance to fly to Washington can have their day of celebration and gratitude,” Paulsell said.

Show-Me Honor Flight will make one last flight in April or May, taking 40 veterans that are still on their waiting list to Washington.

Following the last flight for the Sedalia group, all future applications from the area will be forwarded to Central Missouri Honor Flight.

Paulsell said the partnership is a win for all aspects of Honor Flight.

“It’s a win for Show-Me Honor Flight to ensure that veterans from their area will still have the opportunity to take an Honor Flight; it’s a win for Central Missouri Honor Flight because we will be the beneficiaries of the financial resources from Show-Me Honor Flight; and, most important, it’s a win for Missouri veterans who still wish to visit their memorials,” Paulsell said.

Central Missouri Honor Flight was founded as an all-volunteer organization in 2009. Since then, 36 flights have taken more than 2,250 local veterans have traveled to the nation’s capital to see their memorials.