Central Missouri Humane Society Hosts Fur Ball Event

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society hosted it's third annual Fur Ball event Saturday. The event included its lowest adoption fees all year ranging from $50 for adoptions all day long and $14 adoptions from 2-3 p.m.

Black cats and dogs will be $14 all day due to the high volume of animals of that specific color. Michelle Casey, dog volunteer at the Humane Society said events like these help increase overall adoptions.

"Each year, we've done really well," Casey said. "The first year we had 26 adoptions and last year we had 34. So we're hoping this year we will go up more than that."

Casey said the Fur Ball event helps raise awareness for the Central Missouri Humane Society and hopes it increases adoptions for all of the animals.