Central Missouri Humane Society Hosts "Green" Adoption Day

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society invited the community to "try their luck" Saturday in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

The society was full with families adopting cats and dogs at the second-annual "St. Pitty's Day" adoption event from noon to 5 p.m.

All pit bull adoptions were half price at $50 and other select cats and dogs were $25.

The society said this is one of its biggest events and hopes many community members found "their lucky charm."