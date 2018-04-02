Central Missouri Humane Society Names New Director

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Soceity named Kimberly Sherlaw as its new executive director on Monday, Feb. 20. Sherlaw has worked as director of the Bermuda Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, as well as executive director of the Norfolk Virginia SPCA.

"I am enthusiastic to have the opportunity to lead CMHS forward with the commitment of the board of directors, compassionate staff and engaged community of Columbia," Sherlaw said.

Sherlaw will assume her position in March of this year.