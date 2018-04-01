Central Missouri Nuclear Plant Returns to Service

By: The Associated Press

FULTON (AP) - A central Missouri nuclear power plant is back on line slightly more than three weeks after a small fire.

Ameren Missouri said Monday its Callaway Energy Center near Fulton has resumed operation.

The Callaway County reactor supplies about 20 percent of the electricity Ameren sells to its 1.2 million customers. Other Ameren plants made up for the lost power while the nuclear plant was offline.

The reactor shut down automatically the night of July 26 when power cables that connect the plant to the electric grid shorted, causing the small fire.

Ameren said the arc was caused by a ventilation louver that dislodged and moved close to the cables. The utility says inspections showed no need to replace major equipment.