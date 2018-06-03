Central Missouri President Hosts Twitter Chat

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - University of Central Missouri President Chuck Ambrose wants to hear from his students on Twitter.

Ambrose is hosting a two-hour "Tweet Chat" with students at the Warrensburg school starting at noon Tuesday. The school says anyone interested in the university is also welcome to participate.

More than 1,600 people follow Ambrose on Twitter, where he is known as @UCMAmbrose. Tuesday's event will be his first live chat using the format.

Ambrose says Twitter is a good way to have a conversation with students, given the importance of social media in their lives.