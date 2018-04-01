Central Missouri Professor Continues His Finger Knitting Fame

TOPEKA, KANSAS (AP) - A Missouri college professor who set a world record for knitting a 12-foot-long scarf while running in the Kansas City Marathon last year plans to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Kansas this weekend.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports University of Central Missouri associate professor David Babcock will be part of the 15-member Yak 'n Yarn team at Saturday's walk in Topeka. Most of the team will be knitting or crocheting as they walk.

Babcock is known as the "Knitting Runner" and also plans to finger knit as he runs the Kansas City Half Marathon and New York City Marathon in the fall. He says finger knitting involves using his fingers instead of needles to knit while he walks or runs.