Central Missouri to offer master's degree in cybersecurity

WARRENSBURG (AP) — A high demand for cybersecurity knowledge and experience has led the University of Central Missouri to plan an expansion of its degree program in the field.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports that the school began offering a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity last fall and plans to add a master's degree and minor program, pending approval from the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

The chairman of the school's Department of Mathematics and Computer Science said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that information security/cybersecurity analyst will be the second-fastest growing occupation in the U.S. during the next decade.