Centralia Advances to State Finals

SPRINGFIELD - Centralia beat Blair Oaks 7-1 in the state semifinals to advance to the state championship for the second consecutive year.

In the top of the second inning, Centralia's Laci Milner drove in Hailey Schmersahl to give Centralia the lead 1-0.

In the top of the third inning, Schmersahl repaid the favor by driving in two more runs with a hit to center field.

Centralia will play in the championship game tomorrow in Springfield.