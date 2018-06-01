Centralia Boil Water Order Ends

CENTRALIA - The city of Centralia suspended the boil water order for it's customers on Wednesday morning.

Test results show no contamination of the water. Effective immediately, customers may resume all normal water uses in the area. If customers have refrigerators with an automatic ice tray, empty the tray of old ice cubes made before the boil order was put in place.

The city of Centralia thanks customers for their cooperation and patience during the boil water order.