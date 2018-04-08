Centralia Busts Illegals

Centralia police ended up causing a community debate on immigration. A group of Hispanic men were stopped for having defective motor vehicle equipment. The driver gave the officer an expired non-driver's license from Texas. None of the men spoke much English, but police were able to figure out they were from the country of Mexico.

A translator was called in and relayed that the men were in the U.S. illegally. The immigrants were stopped and picked up on Hwy 22, just outside the city limits of Centralia. Although the problem of illegal immigration is a national issue, it still hits close to home for some residents.

"When they come in and take our jobs away, to me it's not right," said Ricky Anderson, Centralia resident.

Anderson, who has been in the construction business for 8 years, is having to compete for jobs.

"What am I supposed to do? Oh, ok, I have all the experience. I have this knowledge and everything else. I have experience in supervising and then I go out to look to make more money, but I can't." Anderson said.

The men in Centralia were transported to Boone County Jail Saturday night, and were picked up by immigration officials Tuesday afternoon.