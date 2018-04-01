Centralia church plans to rebuild after fire
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Friendship Christian Church held its monthly board meeting Tuesday night, but this time it had a different focus. The church burned down Saturday night. It’s a total loss.
“The assumption is we are going to rebuild,” Pastor Jed Angell said.
The church is still holding services at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays at Friendship Place in Centralia. The building members are using now was just used for youth, but now it’s going to be used for the entire congregation.
The board members opened the meeting with prayer asking for guidance on their next steps.
“Why don’t we go straight to the reason we’re all here,” a board member said.
The Little Dixie Fire Department called the fire “accidental electrical.”
“There’s kind of a weird excitement. It’s kind of odd to think about that, but after the initial shock and the initial grieving or mourning about what you’re looking at just to be totally destroyed, after that moment, then you look forward,” Angell said.
The board decided to send thank you notes to all the fire departments that responded. Angell said the fire departments worked hard to try to save anything they could.
The board talked about everything from buying new chairs to what the new building will look like. They approved purchasing 100 chairs to get back on their feet. “Or we could just stand like our brothers and sisters in third world countries,” Angell joked.
A lot of the equipment that was destroyed in the fire belonged to church members. Angell said, “We’ve already purchased about $15,000 of musical equipment.”
“I got a phone call this morning from a church in Slater, Missouri,” a board member said. “The pastor brought a $555 check to us today, we also had another call from a church in Columbia.”
Angell said there’s an $880,000 limit for the building itself on the insurance policy, which they hope to get soon.
Angell and the rest of the board are hopeful for the next steps in the rebuilding process.
The president of the board ended the meeting saying, “This too shall pass.”
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
in
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
9:00aMeet the Press
10:00aGive
10:30aThe Champion Within
9:00aCampmeeting
10:00aDiscover the Truth
10:30aIn Search of the Lord's Way
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy