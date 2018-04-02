Centralia Man Arrested for Alleged Sex Crimes

CENTRALIA - Centralia Police arrested a man Wednesday on alleged sex crime charges.

Police say they investigated a report of 65-year-old George E. Green possibly having sex crimes with a child.

Green is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a female younger than 12 on multiple occasions at multiple locations within Centralia. Police said the victim was known to him. These incidents are alleged to have occurred over a period of five years.

Green is currently being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.