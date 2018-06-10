Centralia man arrested on suspicion of rape and sodomy

CENTRALIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested a Centralia man Wednesday on suspicion of rape and sodomy.

Christopher F. Malloy, 40, is in Boone County Jail on $13,500 bond.

The arrest comes after a 42-year-old woman reported he sexually assaulted her at his home on Westwind Drive. No information has been released on any prior connection or relationship between Malloy and the victim.



