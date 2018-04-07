Centralia police arrest 10 in drug investigation

CENTRALIA — Centralia police wrapped up a two-week investigation Friday in which 10 people were arrested on drug-related charges.

Two of the arrests occurred Thursday evening in Mexico when officers from the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant along North Clark Street.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Shelby Jane Martin of Mexico and 30-year-old Brandon Michael Baldwin of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Martin and Baldwin are wanted for a Boone County warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.

The East Central Task Force was assisted by the Mexico Public Safety Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Audrain County Sheriff's Office for the search warrant.

All 10 suspects in the Centralia Police Department's investigation, listed below, were arrested on charges relating to the possession or distribution of methamphetamine.