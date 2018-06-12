Centralia Teacher Loses License

CENTRALIA - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education revoked band teacher Bryan Koerner's license after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student.

Koerner taught band for multiple grade levels in the school district. During the second semester of the 2012-2013 school year, a female student alleged Koerner acted inappropriately toward her behind closed doors. The school district's policy prohibits "being alone with a student in a room with a closed or locked door."

After the allegations, Centralia Public Schools put Koerner on administrative leave. He later resigned his position with the district.

Koerner entered into a settlement agreement with the Missouri State Board of Education's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in May 2014. In the settlement documents, Koerner's certificate was revoked and he agreed not to seek another certificate to teach in Missouri.

Koerner's attorneys did not respond to KOMU 8 News's request for comment. Centralia Public Schools and the attorneys for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education declined to comment.