Centro Latino Expands Into New Location

COLUMBIA - Central Latino celebrated the opening of its new building on Thursday. The organization empowers Latino families and provides educational resources to mid-Missouri's communities. The organization began in 2000 and has moved twice since then. The new facility is on Garth Avenue and the open house began at 11 a.m. when people came by to enjoy free food and live music.

It was also the first day that the program's kitchen -- called the "People's Diner" -- is open. The diner is an attempt to provide fruits, vegetables, and other healthy options to the community at a reduced price. A member of the organization said one goal is to provide daily low-cost lunches at the diner.