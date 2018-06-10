CenturyLink's Columbia dispatch center closes

COLUMBIA - CenturyLink's Columbia dispatch center was set to close Tuesday.

CenturyLink's Market Development Manager, Greg Baker, said the closing of the dispatch center will not have an effect on service or customer care to CenturyLink's Central Missouri customers.

"Our retail stores [will] remain open in Columbia and Jefferson City for [our] customers," Baker said.

Baker said the center is closing because of CenturyLink's "ongoing effort to remain competitive." Baker said to stay competitive, CenturyLink needed to reduce its cost structure, implement its best practices across the company, achieve operational efficiencies and improve its customer service.

CenturyLink's Columbia dispatch center was responsible for the dispatch of technicians. 40 people are impacted by the closure of the dispatch center. The work handled by the center will be transitioned to other Regional Dispatch Centers.

Baker said some of the employees from the dispatch center will also transition to other positions within the company.