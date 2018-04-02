CEO leaving American Jazz Museum

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The American Jazz Museum in Kansas City announced the departure of the museum's chief executive.

The Kansas City Star reported that Greg Carroll is out as head of the American Jazz Museum, which he's led since 2007.

Museum board chairman Trey Runnion said in an announcement of Carroll's departure that the museum has grown under Carroll's leadership. There was no reason given for Carroll's departure.

The jazz museum opened in 1997 as part of an effort to redevelop Kansas City's 18 & Vine Jazz District. The museum also operates the Blue Room jazz club and the Gem Theater.

The board says it will hire a search firm to find Carroll's replacement.