Cerner Calls New Kansas City Campus Largest in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Cerner Corp. says a $4.3 billion campus that will be built over the next decade on the site of a former Kansas City shopping center will be the largest in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the North Kansas City-based medical records maker described the project Friday at a news conference attended by Gov. Jay Nixon and Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

Cerner executives say they expect the first building will be completed and 1,500 people working at the site in about 30 months. Eventually, as many as 15,000 are expected to work at the 4.5 million square-foot campus.

Cerner currently employs more than 9,000 people in the metropolitan area, with many of them based at an office complex in western Wyandotte County, Kan.