Cerner Finishes Land Deal for $4.3B KC Office Park

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Medical records software maker Cerner Corp. has finished purchasing the property needed for its planned $4.3 billion office park.

The Kansas City Star reports that city officials say the 237-acre land acquisition was completed last week. The site was formerly occupied by the massive Bannister Mall shopping center, which was demolished in 2009.

Over the next decade, the North Kansas City-based company plans to build a phased, 4.5 million square-foot campus that is expected to employ 15,000 people. The new campus would the largest in the area, surpassing the Sprint headquarters in Overland Park, Kan.

Cerner currently employs more than 9,000 people in the metropolitan area, with many of them based at an office complex in the Village West area of western Wyandotte County, Kan.