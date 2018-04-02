CertainTeed Corp. to Build $100M Facility in Mo.

JONESBURG - A Pennsylvania-based maker of building materials says it plans to build a $100 million facility in eastern Missouri to make and distribute asphalt roofing shingles.



CertainTeed Corp. said Thursday the new complex in Jonesburg will employ about 100 people within the next few years.



Construction is to start this summer on a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing plant. CertainTeed also plans to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse to serve as a Midwestern distribution site for all of the company's roofing products.



The Missouri Department of Economic Development has authorized up to $5 million of incentives for the project, if CertainTeed meets job creation and investment criteria.



Jonesburg is located in Montgomery County, about 60 miles west of St. Louis.