CFD: Johnson Products to halt production after four recent fires

COLUMBIA - Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier said Wednesday the department met with out of state executives representing the Columbia Johnson Products plant after four fires caused concern over the last three months. Frazier said executives voluntarily agreed to temporarily halt production at the insulation company after four fires since Oct. 1.

Frazier said the department and executives determined two machines at the Paris Road facility caused the fires in October and December. He said the company planned to halt operations until the machines could be evaluated to see whether they could be repaired or replaced.

Monday's fire was the second the department put out at Johnson Products this month. On Dec. 9, crews put out a fire around 4:30 a.m. The fire department said there was no one injured in that fire and no damage to the building.

Another fire happened at Johnson Products Oct. 24. Fire Chief Darrin Arends said a trash compactor caught on fire, which caused exterior damage to the building and a tractor trailer parked outside the building.

Johnson products is listed as part of the Alabama based Service Partners group, which manufactures insulation products.