CHA and Residents Don't See Eye-to-Eye

Jerry Green and his family have lived in city housing on Park Avenue for several years.

"This is like home now," he said. "I've been here five years."

Despite what the CHA thinks, the Greens said there are no problems with their home.

"We've got people moving in here from all around, man, the big cities, they come down here, they call this luxury."

But, CHA officials said units need upgrading because of old wiring and pipes. So, they want to move residents temporarily, tear down the old buildings and build new ones.

Residents worry the CHA won't put them in the new homes. But, a member of the planning task force guaranteed it.

"By federal and state law, the housing authority will have to replace these people," explained Jeffrey Johnson, "and they do have first choice. It will be in writing."

The city of Columbia paid $90,000 for the redevelopment plans.