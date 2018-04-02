CHA Closes Public Housing One Bedroom Waiting List

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority will close the waiting list for one bedroom units at public housing family sites to persons not receiving preferences beginning April 1. Currently there are 391 people on the one bedroom list for Providence Family and Bear Creek Townhomes sites.

The wait for a one-bedroom townhome for people who are not disabled, elderly or working is approximately two years. Applicants with a disability who are at least 62 years old or who are employed and working at least 20 hours per week receive preference and will continue to be accepted onto the waiting list for one bedroom townhomes. The estimated wait for these individuals is six to eight months.

The Housing Authority has no estimate of when the one bedroom family site list will re-open.