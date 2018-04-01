CHA Gets Money to Build Homes

"This is the best part, every time I get to come here and shake your hand and thank you for all your hard work," said CHA's Phil Steinhaus as he congratulated Price.

The single-family townhomes will be on McBaine Avenue, just west of downtown, and will be leased to families who live below the federal poverty level. The two- and three-bedroom homes will be handicapped-accessible.

Critics said they're concerned about the CHA building five homes on such a small neighborhood parcel.

However, Jerry Sutton, who owns a restaurant on McBaine Avenue, likes the plan.

"I have no problem with the houses," he said. "If it's an opportunity for someone to own a house in the neighborhood, that's from the neighborhood, that's from the community, I think it's a really good idea."

The townhomes will rent for $500-$700 a month, with the option for tenants to buy the houses. The CHA expects to finish construction by next fall.