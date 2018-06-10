Chamber President Announces Retirement

COLUMBIA - Don Laird, President of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, announced Thursday he will retire on January 15, 2013. By then, Laird will have held the position for 24 years.

Chair of the Chamber board of directors Vicki Russell said the organization will begin a search process immediately.

Laird's timing will assist the Chamber with a smooth transition. "Don has graiciously given us more than seven months to find his successor, which is a wonderful courtesy and speaks volumes about his loyalty to the organization," Russell said in a press release.

Some of Laird's achievements during his tenure include: recognition around the U.S. for the organization's financial stability, creation and development of several programs such as Business Showcase, which is one of the Chamber's largest events, and accreditation at a 4- or 5-star Chamber of Commerce level, the highest recognition a Chamber can receive.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 and is a voluntary, member-supported organization of business, industrial and professional people who are dedicated to developing, promoting and maintaining a sound and healthy economic climte for Columbia.