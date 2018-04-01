Chamber Rallies for New Jobs

Business leaders promoted the expansion of the Quality Jobs Act.

"When businesses create new jobs that are at good family supporting wages and benefit packages, we want to encourage that in the state," said Mike Mills from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

To be eligible for the incentives, businesses must create a job that pays at or above the average wage for the county, and provide health insurance. Only then can the businesses get tax credits.

Business is growing at ABC Labs, and part of that growth is thanks to the Quality Jobs Act.

"We've increased already a significant number of jobs," said Scott Ward, ABC Laboratories Senior Vice President. "In the past 12 months we've added 70 some jobs, and we will be adding another 100 to 200 jobs over the next couple years."

The bill passed the House unanimously Wednesday morning.

Its sponsor sees this as a win-win for employers and employees.

"It's a great day for Missouri, we're going to be able to pay good wages and everybody wins on this," Representative Ron Richard, Job Creation Committee Chair, said. "It's a bipartisan effort--Democrats, Republicans--jobs are not political."

The Senate will now hear the chamber-backed bill.

The Quality Jobs Act has created more than 12,000 jobs so far.