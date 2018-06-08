Chancellor Deaton Cancels MU Classes

COLUMBIA — Chancellor Brady Deaton stated in a letter to students, faculty and staff that the University of Missouri will be in full closure Tuesday, Feb. 26. All classes, exams and events are canceled.

Mizzou will be in full closure tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 26, and all classes, exams and events are cancelled. bit.ly/dzXt4e — Mizzou (@Mizzou) February 25, 2013

Deaton stated that safety is the number one priority of the campus. The decision to close is based on the potential for hazardous weather conditions and the advisories from city and state officials, including the Missouri Department of Transportation which released a "No Travel Advisory" earlier Monday for Tuesday.

An announcement regarding classes and/or campus closure for Wednesday will be made Tuesday. Stay tuned to MU Alert for updated information/