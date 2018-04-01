Change of Command Thursday for Brigade at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. (AP) - Col. Bret Van Camp, who grew up in Missouri and Minnesota, will take command this week of the 1st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade based at Fort Polk, La.

It is a joint organization of more than 3,100 soldiers, airmen and Marines from 21 units at 12 installations, trained to support local, state, and federal disaster operations with communications, police and other work.

Van Camp will take over Thursday from Col. David Theisen, who has commanded the brigade since May 2010.

Van Camp is a native of Springfield, Mo., but graduated high school in Spring Valley, Minn. He joined the National Guard in Missouri and was commissioned as a Chemical Corps officer through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Southwest Missouri State University after graduating in 1988 with a biology degree.

Photo courtesy of Flickr's mashleymorgan using Creative Commons.