Change of Plea Hearing Set in Mo. Sex Slave Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man accused of keeping a young woman as a sex slave for several years was scheduled to change his plea in a case that federal prosecutors have called one of "the most horrific ever prosecuted" in the district.

A change of plea hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon for 45-year-old Edward Bagley. He was charged in September 2010 with 11 federal counts, including conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor trafficking and using an interstate facility to entice a minor into illegal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say the woman was 16 in 2002 when she moved into the mobile home of Edward and Marilyn Bagley on the outskirts of Lebanon, Mo. She lived there until 2009.

Four other men and Bagley's wife have pleaded guilty to conspiracy and await sentencing.