Change of plea planned in Missouri State professor's death
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged with killing a retired Missouri State University professor say they will enter a new plea for the suspect.
The Springfield News-Leader reported attorney Dee Wampler will file a motion this week to change 44-year-old Edward Gutting's plea from guilty to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Gutting, an assistant professor at Missouri State, is charged with first-degree murder and four other felonies in the August 2016 death of professor Marc Cooper and the wounding of Cooper's wife, Nancy.
A court hearing on the amended plea is scheduled for March 20.
Investigators said Gutting stabbed Marc Cooper to death and stabbed Nancy Cooper several time at the Coopers' home. A motive has not been publicly disclosed.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: