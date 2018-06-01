Change of venue granted for man accused of killing 6-year-old

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Public Defender Office confirmed the trial for Scottie Willet has been moved from Callaway County to Boone County.

Willet is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 28, 2014, shooting death of Dayne William Hathman, a boy who had Down syndrome. He admitted to shooting the 6-year-old boy multiple times.

Dayne's mother came home from work at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2014, to find her son shot several times, Callaway County Sheriff Dennis Crane said.

Authorities said Willet had been living with Dayne's family for several months.

A date has not been set for the trial in Boone County.