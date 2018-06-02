Changes Coming to 75-Year-Old Church

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University President Dr. Marianne E. Inman confirmed Monday that changes will soon be made to the 75-year-old Linn Memorial United Methodist Church.

Inman said the changes are to the sanctuary in an effort enhance the worship experience and accomodate performance groups who also use the church. About 65 people voted on Sunday with 58 of them in favor of changes and renovations to Linn Memorial.

Inman said since the church is used as a dual space for both worship and performance, the changes are necessary.

The extent of changes made to the church are not known at this time, but Inman said it will not be torn down for any of the changes.

Linn Memorial sits on the Central Methodist University campus.