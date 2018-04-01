Changes Coming to Columbia's New Year's Eve Celebration

COLUMBIA - Changes are coming to downtown Columbia's New Year's Eve celebration.

This year's event, "Columbia Eve Fest," has a new name and location. In years past, Columbia has partnered with First Night, a national organization assisting in putting on new year celebrations.

"We felt with our experienced board of directors and my background, we had enough experience to keep a really good New Year's event going without...putting the money into the First Night organization and instead channel the money toward the musicians and the entertainment," said Jane Accurso, Columbia Eve Fest executive director.

The event features a block-party style celebration on Ninth street between Elm and Locust Streets. Venues inside the block party include the Missouri Theatre, Missouri United Methodist Church, and the Columbia Art League. A food truck cafe will be offered in the Shakespeare's parking lot. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with a 5K run/walk starting at CYCLEXTREME. Venues for the event open at 6:30 p.m.

For admission to the event, buttons can be purchased at Gerbe's supermarkets, the ARC and Columbia Downtown Parks and Recreation. Buttons are $6 in advance or $8 at the door.

Parking in downtown garages are free for the event.

Schedule of Events:

4 p.m. - 5k run/walk starting at CYCLEXTREME (19 South 6th Street)

6:30 p.m. - Venues open

7 p.m. - Entertainment begins

11:30 p.m. - Grand finale in front of the Missouri Theatre