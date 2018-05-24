Changes for storm sirens unveiled in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Weather and emergency management officials in southwest Missouri are hoping standardize use of severe weather sirens will reduce public confusion and save lives.

Representatives from the National Weather Service, Joplin, Springfield-Greene County, Branson and broadcasters on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to sound the sirens only for specific weather conditions, such as a tornado warning or life-threatening winds. The sirens generally will sound for 3 minutes, then go off for three minutes, then sound again. And there will be no all-clear signal.

Under the plan, the sirens of all participating municipalities will be tested only at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.

Supporters say as of Thursday, 22 municipalities in an 18-county region had signed on to the voluntary plan.