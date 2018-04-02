Changes to Boost MU Tailgate Attendance

COLUMBIA - MU student government wants to add more bite to the Tiger tailgate spot. The designated lot has gotten off to a slow start for the past two home games. Only 10 of 15 slots were full at the last home game.

The Missouri Students Association hopes to change that. Instead of only allowing groups and organizations to sign up for the spots in this lot they're now opening up the lot to individual students.

The alcohol policy hasn't changed/ Hard alcohol and kegs are not allowed. However, MSA is now trying very hard to communicate to students that they can drink if they're 21.