Changes to Drinking Water Process Could Affect Taste, Smell

COLUMBIA - Columbia's water could taste different in the coming weeks. Columbia Water and Light will change its water disinfecting process from chloramines to free chlorine beginning Tuesday through the end of August.

Columbia Water and Light said the change is consistent for this time period for the last five years and is recommended by the regional office of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

During this time, the water quality will be the same, meeting all EPA standards for disinfection, according to a news release from Columbia Water and Light.

It said customers may notice a slight chlorine odor during the first day or two of the switch.

Columbia Water and Light said it ensures the high quality of drinking water during this "necessary process."