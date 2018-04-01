Changing for the Better

Five years ago Stephens College campus looked quite different. Buildings sat abandoned and in disrepair, and enrollment was dangerously low.

Now many credit President Wendy Libby with turning the college around. Libby's Renaissance Plan worked to raise enrollment while cutting expenses and ramping up fundraising. Several residence halls underwent historic renovations, including Wood Hall, which opened this week. The current Stephens administration is housed in a renovated building. Enrollment, too, is up.

"This fall we've welcomed about 285 new students to campus bringing our overall student population to a little over 1,000 students. So we're very excited. That's about a 15 percent increase over last year and a 47 percent increase over 2003," said Vice President of Stephens College, Amy Gipson.

Work is still being done on Wood Hall even as students move in. Many people interviewed said the vitality that's back on campus is well worth the inconvenience.